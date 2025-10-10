White House Slams Nobel Committee Over Trump Peace Prize Snub

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has accused the Norwegian Nobel Committee of political bias after it chose Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, bypassing US President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted on X Friday, White House communications director Steven Cheung said the committee “proved they place politics over peace.”

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives,” Cheung said. “He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

The Nobel Committee praised Machado for her “tireless advocacy of democratic freedoms in Venezuela” and her efforts toward “a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

A former lawmaker with close ties to Washington, Machado has been accused by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of channeling US funds to anti-government groups — allegations she denies.

Trump has long argued that his record in mediating global conflicts, including his recent involvement in Gaza negotiations, deserves recognition from the Nobel Committee.

Several world leaders — including "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar — have previously backed his bid.

The Nobel Peace Prize, established in 1901, is awarded annually to individuals or organizations making outstanding contributions to peace.