China Vows to Defend Its Firms Against US Sanctions on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

China has pledged to take “necessary measures” to protect its enterprises and citizens following new US sanctions targeting Iran’s oil trade with Chinese refineries, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters that Beijing “resolutely opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack any basis in international law or UN authorization.”

He urged Washington to “abandon its erroneous practice of resorting to sanctions at the drop of a hat.”

“It is entirely legitimate and reasonable for countries to engage in normal cooperation with Iran within the framework of international law,” Guo said.

“China will take necessary measures to safeguard its energy security and the lawful rights and interests of its enterprises and citizens.”

His comments came a day after the Trump administration imposed sweeping bans on around 100 individuals, entities, and vessels accused of facilitating Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports — including Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group Co., a Chinese refinery alleged to have purchased millions of barrels of Iranian crude since 2023.

Thursday’s announcement marks the fourth round of sanctions against Chinese refineries since Trump returned to office in January, part of Washington’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran.

Beijing, a key buyer of Iranian oil, has repeatedly condemned US secondary sanctions as extraterritorial and damaging to global energy stability.