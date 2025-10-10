Yemen Marks Two Years of Solidarity with Gaza in Mass Rallies

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets across 14 governorates on Friday to mark two years of steadfast support for Gaza under the slogan “Al-Aqsa Flood… Two Years of Jihad and Sacrifice Until Victory.”

Huge crowds gathered in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sanaa, as well as in more than 500 squares nationwide, reaffirming Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance.

In a closing statement, organizers congratulated Palestinians for their “unparalleled steadfastness and patience,” and extended greetings to allies supporting Gaza — including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iraqi resistance groups, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The Palestinian Resistance and people stood strong and unyielding, offering a lesson to the Ummah and the world that truth prevails through patience and tyranny is defeated,” the statement said. It added that "Israel" had “failed to achieve its goals” and remained “powerless, along with its American backer.”

The statement also underscored Yemen’s readiness to confront any "Israeli," American, or allied escalation, stressing vigilance against attempts to “distract us from our central cause.”

Concluding, the organizers reiterated Yemen’s “continued commitment to the Palestinian cause,” affirming ongoing political and moral support for Gaza. “We tell our brothers in Palestine, as our leader said, ‘You are not alone,’” the statement declared.

The marches capped two years of mass mobilization across Yemen in solidarity with Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.