New ’Israeli’ Raids Hit South Lebanon: One Martyred, Five Injured

By Staff, Agencies

In the latest wave of "Israeli" attacks targeting the area between Musaylih and al-Najariya in southern Lebanon, one civilian was martyred and five others were injured early Saturday morning.

The "Israeli" raids specifically targeted excavation equipment and bulldozers operating in the area. The bombardment led to disruption on the road linking the cities of Saida and Nabatieh.

Ongoing efforts are underway to reopen the vital route, which was rendered impassable due to the damage caused by the strikes.

The "Israeli" occupation continues to violate the ceasefire declaration through persistent shelling and targeted aggression against various Lebanese regions.

The "Israeli" attack on building equipment comes as part of its efforts to hinder any reconstruction efforts in South Lebanon.

A few days earlier, an "Israeli" quadcopter carried out four consecutive attacks on the town of Houla on October 8, beginning with the dropping of a stun grenade and followed by the shelling of a local café, in what Lebanese sources describe as a continuation of "Israel’s" repeated aggressions along the southern border.

These attacks have been ongoing since the ceasefire agreement was signed on November 27, 2024, highlighting the fragile nature of the current truce and the continued threat to civilians in the south.