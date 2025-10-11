Trump to Tour ‘Israel’, Egypt, Outlines Gaza Next Steps

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that consensus has been reached on the next stages of the Gaza plan, revealing that he will soon visit "Israel" to address the Knesset, followed by a trip to Egypt.

Trump revealed that the next stages of the Gaza ceasefire plan have been confirmed, including the return of "Israeli" captives.

According to Trump, the deal guarantees the return of "Israeli" captives on Monday, along with the recovery of approximately 28 bodies.

"Israeli" captives will return on Monday, along with the recovery of approximately 28 bodies, Trump announced, claiming that the ceasefire not only applies to Gaza but aims to bring peace to the whole of the region.

Trump also confirmed that Gaza would be rebuilt with international support, specifically through the contributions of wealthy countries.

Trump emphasized that many regional and international actors, including those not initially involved in the negotiations, are now backing the ceasefire and broader peace initiative.

“Most of the countries have passed all these resolutions. Every country is there,” he said.

Trump also announced on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran have both expressed full support for the newly brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, signaling growing international consensus around the deal.

“Russia came in, President Putin. He supports it fully, very fully,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I was very happy to see that. I was very honored that Iran came in… They said they supported [the agreement].”

The announcement follows the "Israeli" occupation entity's ratification of the Gaza agreement, which outlines both a ceasefire and a captive exchange, after political and field understandings were reportedly finalized.

The ceasefire in Gaza went into effect at noon local time today, though reports confirmed that the occupation forces renewed bombing of the Gaza Strip shortly after the agreement came into force.