Lebanon Uncovers “Israeli” Spy Network Plotting Bombings and Assassinations

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security has dismantled an espionage network operating under the direction of the “Israeli” entity, accused of planning terrorist attacks to destabilize the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the directorate confirmed that the cell had been conducting reconnaissance and preparing for a series of bombings and assassinations targeting political and resistance figures.

Investigations revealed that the operatives were acting under direct supervision from the “Israeli” entity, with some missions aimed at members of the Islamic Group party and other national organizations.

One of the arrested members confessed to involvement in previous assassinations of Islamic Group officials—operations long suspected of bearing “Israeli” involvement.

Following extensive intelligence and surveillance work, security forces launched coordinated raids across several Lebanese regions. The operations, conducted with the support of the Lebanese Army and its Intelligence Directorate, led to multiple arrests and the seizure of vehicles, communication devices and advanced spying tools.

Among those detained was a dual Lebanese-Brazilian national identified as “M.S.”. The discovery came just a day after Lebanese authorities arrested 32 other individuals suspected of spying for the “Israeli” entity, allegedly providing intelligence that facilitated strikes against Hezbollah officials and facilities.

Analysts view the incident as part of the entity’s ongoing campaign to undermine Lebanon’s internal stability and weaken the country’s resistance factions.

The “Israeli” entity, they argue, continues to apply indirect pressure—often through the United States—to push for Hezbollah’s disarmament, a demand the movement has vowed to resist firmly.