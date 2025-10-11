Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Lebanon Uncovers “Israeli” Spy Network Plotting Bombings and Assassinations

Lebanon Uncovers “Israeli” Spy Network Plotting Bombings and Assassinations
folder_openLebanon access_time 59 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security has dismantled an espionage network operating under the direction of the “Israeli” entity, accused of planning terrorist attacks to destabilize the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the directorate confirmed that the cell had been conducting reconnaissance and preparing for a series of bombings and assassinations targeting political and resistance figures.

Investigations revealed that the operatives were acting under direct supervision from the “Israeli” entity, with some missions aimed at members of the Islamic Group party and other national organizations.

One of the arrested members confessed to involvement in previous assassinations of Islamic Group officials—operations long suspected of bearing “Israeli” involvement.

Following extensive intelligence and surveillance work, security forces launched coordinated raids across several Lebanese regions. The operations, conducted with the support of the Lebanese Army and its Intelligence Directorate, led to multiple arrests and the seizure of vehicles, communication devices and advanced spying tools.

Among those detained was a dual Lebanese-Brazilian national identified as “M.S.”. The discovery came just a day after Lebanese authorities arrested 32 other individuals suspected of spying for the “Israeli” entity, allegedly providing intelligence that facilitated strikes against Hezbollah officials and facilities.

Analysts view the incident as part of the entity’s ongoing campaign to undermine Lebanon’s internal stability and weaken the country’s resistance factions.

The “Israeli” entity, they argue, continues to apply indirect pressure—often through the United States—to push for Hezbollah’s disarmament, a demand the movement has vowed to resist firmly.

Israel Lebanon espionage

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Uncovers “Israeli” Spy Network Plotting Bombings and Assassinations

Lebanon Uncovers “Israeli” Spy Network Plotting Bombings and Assassinations

59 minutes ago
New ’Israeli’ Raids Hit South Lebanon: One Martyred, Five Injured

New ’Israeli’ Raids Hit South Lebanon: One Martyred, Five Injured

one hour ago
Lebanon’s Berri: Post-Gaza Phase Must Address ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Lebanon

Lebanon’s Berri: Post-Gaza Phase Must Address ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Lebanon

21 hours ago
Child Abduction in Latakia Sparks Nationwide Outrage in Syria

Child Abduction in Latakia Sparks Nationwide Outrage in Syria

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 11-10-2025 Hour: 10:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Aoun: Is There an Attempt to Compensate for Gaza in Lebanon?
Aoun: “Israeli” Aggression After Gaza Ceasefire Raises Serious Concerns
Lebanese President Aoun: South Lebanon Once Again Under “Israeli” Fire