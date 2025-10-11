Please Wait...

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister, just four days after accepting his resignation.

The decision comes amid mounting political instability and ahead of critical budget negotiations.

“The president of the republic has nominated Mr. Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister and has tasked him with forming a government,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Friday.

In a message on X, Lecornu said he accepted the reappointment “out of duty” and pledged to resolve the political crisis affecting the country.

He committed to delivering a national budget by the end of the year, adding that restoring public finances is “a priority for our future.”

He also warned that anyone joining his new cabinet must be willing to “set aside presidential ambitions” ahead of the 2027 elections, signaling a desire for unity within the government.

The reappointment sparked immediate backlash from France’s far-right. The National Rally [RN], led by Jordan Bardella, vowed to introduce a no-confidence motion against Lecornu’s government.

Bardella criticized President Macron for acting like an “isolated and disconnected” leader, describing Lecornu’s reappointment as a “bad joke.”

He asserted that the coalition government “does not have any future” and confirmed that RN would move to censure it immediately.

