Palestinian Factions Unveil 1st Phase of Ceasefire Plan, Praise Gaza’s “Immortal Defiance”

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups have announced the first phase of a ceasefire plan to end the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on Gaza, hailing the steadfastness of the besieged population whose resilience, they said, thwarted Tel Aviv’s objectives throughout the two-year aggression.

In a joint statement released on Friday, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — collectively known as The Three Powers — described the plan as a “national achievement” born from the “legendary steadfastness” of the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters.

The announcement came a day after Hamas reached an agreement through indirect negotiations with the “Israeli” entity to implement the first phase of a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Under the deal, Hamas would release the remaining “Israeli” captives in Gaza and transfer the Strip’s administration to a unified Palestinian body.

The resistance factions lauded the people of Gaza for preventing the “Israeli” entity from realizing its declared goals of occupying the entire Strip and displacing its population. Despite the devastating loss of over 67,200 Palestinians, the groups said Gazans had “recorded an immortal lesson in steadfastness and defiance that will remain engraved on the brightest pages of Palestinian history”.

They emphasized that this steadfastness embodies “the living will of our people and their unbreakable determination — proof that their will is stronger than any Zionist machine of destruction”.

The factions noted that the agreement represents a pivotal step toward halting the aggression, ensuring the complete withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces from Gaza, and securing the release of Palestinian prisoners held in “Israeli” jails.

Reaffirming their long-held position, the resistance groups rejected any “foreign guardianship” over Gaza’s governance. They welcomed regional and international involvement in the Strip’s reconstruction, provided that such efforts respect Palestinian sovereignty and national rights.

The statement expressed gratitude to the nations and movements that stood beside Gaza during the war — particularly Iran, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq — for their support and sacrifices “on the path toward the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds [‘Jerusalem’]”.

They also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their mediation roles, urging the three countries to pressure the “Israeli” entity to honor its commitments, while emphasizing the responsibility of the United States in ensuring sustained compliance with the ceasefire.

The resistance factions further praised the “unprecedented global solidarity movement” that emerged during the war — a worldwide wave of protests, humanitarian missions, and aid flotillas attempting to break the entity’s blockade of Gaza.

Concluding their statement, the groups said the global movement proved that “the Palestinian cause has become a universal moral and humanitarian issue,” while the “Israeli” entity, they asserted, has become “a rogue and isolated power”.

They called on the international community to intensify efforts to isolate the “Israeli” entity even further until accountability and justice for Gaza’s victims are achieved.