Trump Announces 100% US Tariffs on China Over Export Controls

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has declared that Washington will impose 100% tariffs on all Chinese goods starting November 1, 2025, in response to Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive” new trade restrictions.

Beijing recently announced export controls on certain strategic minerals with potential military applications, citing national security and non-proliferation obligations. Trump condemned the move, saying China had taken “an extremely hostile position on trade” by planning “large scale export controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them,” affecting all countries worldwide.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that the US will apply the 100% tariff in addition to any existing tariffs, and will also enforce export controls on “any and all critical software” starting November 1.

Earlier in August, the US and China had agreed to extend a 90-day tariff truce, which had reduced US tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30% and Chinese tariffs on American products from 125% to 10%. That truce expires in November.

Trump criticized China’s actions as “absolutely unheard of in international trade” and “a moral disgrace in dealing with other nations,” emphasizing that he speaks solely on behalf of the US.

The announcement caused global market turmoil, with US stocks plunging sharply on Friday: the S&P 500 fell 2.7%, marking its largest single-day drop since April, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 900 points [1.9%] and the Nasdaq fell 3.6%, as investors moved away from high-growth stocks heavily exposed to Chinese supply chains.