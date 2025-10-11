Trump Thanks Putin After Nobel Peace Prize Snub

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his supportive remarks following the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision not to award Trump the Peace Prize.

Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly argued that his mediation efforts in global conflicts, most recently in Gaza, merit recognition by the Nobel Committee.

Speaking in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Putin criticized the Nobel Committee for historically awarding individuals who “did nothing for peace,” questioning the credibility of the prize. While noting that it was not his place to decide the winner, Putin praised Trump, saying he is “really doing a lot to resolve difficult crises, which last for years and decades,” citing his recent mediation between “Israel” and Hamas and efforts to reduce bloodshed in Ukraine.

Trump shared a screenshot of Putin’s comments on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Thank you to President Putin!”

Earlier on Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition politician Maria Corina Machado “for her tireless advocacy of democratic freedoms in Venezuela.” The Venezuelan government has accused Machado of channeling US funds to “fascist” anti-government groups.

White House communications director Steven Cheung criticized the committee on X, claiming it had “proved they place politics over peace” and praising Trump as “having the heart of a humanitarian” capable of achieving extraordinary results.