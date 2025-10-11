Flight Delays Surge at Major US Airports Amid Government Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

Major US airports are experiencing widespread flight delays as the US government shutdown continues, disrupting air travel across the country.

On Friday, more than 6,400 flights were delayed and 470 were canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Since Monday, a total of 22,000 flights have been delayed. The disruptions have been attributed to a surge in workers calling out sick, causing staffing shortages.

CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave described the situation at US airports as “a little messy,” noting that the staffing issues have created uncertainty for travelers throughout the air traffic control system. “It doesn’t look like it’s a coordinated or targeted sick out per se, but you’re seeing more sick calls than you would normally see,” Van Cleave said. He added that while some absences cause minor disruptions, others have had a significant impact on flights.

The government shutdown, now in its 10th day, has halted non-essential operations and placed many federal employees on furlough. Essential employees, such as air traffic controllers, continue working without immediate pay.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that the current shortage of air traffic controllers has reached 53 percent, ten times the usual rate. Duffy warned controllers that violating agency sick leave policies could lead to disciplinary action.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association emphasized that it does not condone malingering, which could jeopardize airspace safety. The union urged its members to continue reporting for duty despite the lack of pay during the shutdown.