IRG: Iran’s Leaders Decide On Hormuz Strait Closure

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, stated that any decision regarding the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz rests with Iran’s top leadership and would depend on the level of pressure exerted on the country’s oil exports.

In comments on Friday, Admiral Tangsiri highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as the main oil and gas artery of the world.

He stressed that Iran has always safeguarded the waterway and has never sought to close it.

“We have always regarded this region as one of the world’s most important strategic areas and have continuously protected it,” Admiral Tangsiri said.

The commander said while Iran has never allowed the Strait of Hormuz to be closed, it is not logical for the world to use this Strait while Iran would be deprived of its benefits.

According to the IRG Navy chief, Iran’s practical policy toward the Strait of Hormuz is to keep global energy routes open and to prevent any measures that could endanger environmental safety or regional security.

He added that the authority to decide on keeping the Strait open or closed lies solely with Iran’s top officials and depends on the extent of external pressure placed on Iran’s oil exports.