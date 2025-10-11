North Korea Debuts “Most Powerful” ICBM at 80th Party Anniversary Parade

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea showcased its latest and “most powerful” intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM] during a military parade in Pyongyang, presided over by leader Kim Jong Un, according to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

The parade on Friday highlighted some of the country’s most advanced weaponry, including long-range strategic cruise missiles and drone launch vehicles. Special focus, however, was placed on the Hwasong-20 ICBM, described by KCNA as North Korea’s “most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system”.

Mounted on an 11-axle launcher truck, the Hwasong-20 had only recently been revealed through tests of a new solid-fuel rocket engine, designed for next-generation ICBMs. The engine, made with carbon fiber, produces 1,971 kilonewtons of thrust—more powerful than previous North Korean engines.

“The Hwasong-20 represents, for the moment, the apotheosis of North Korea’s ambitions for long-range nuclear delivery capabilities. We should expect to see the system tested before the end of this year,” said Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

While the Hwasong series of ICBMs gives North Korea the capacity to target long-range sites, analysts remain uncertain about the guidance system’s sophistication and the missile’s ability to withstand atmospheric re-entry. Experts suggest the Hwasong-20 may be designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads, enhancing its potential to penetrate US missile defenses.

Following the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim called North Korea a “faithful member of socialist forces” and a “bulwark for independence” against Western global influence. He declared, “Today, we stand before the world as a mighty people with no obstacles we cannot overcome and no great achievement we cannot accomplish.”

Among foreign guests was Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and ally of President Vladimir Putin. Meeting with Kim, Medvedev thanked North Korea for supporting Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, noting the cooperation during operations in the Kursk region. Kim expressed his desire to deepen ties with Russia through closer collaboration and exchanges to achieve common goals, KCNA reported.