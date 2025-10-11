Mexico Floods Claim 23 Lives Amid Advancing Storms

By Staff, Agencies

At least 23 people had died in Mexico by the end of a week that brought heavy rains, authorities said.

Mexico’s civil defence authorities on Friday reported intense rainfall in 31 of 32 states, with the worst-affected areas being Veracruz in the east, Queretaro and Hidalgo in the center, and the north-central state of San Luis Potosi.

In Hidalgo state, 16 deaths were reported and 1,000 homes were affected. Five deaths were reported in Puebla state, and 11 people were unaccounted for.

A child died in Veracruz state and a police officer in Queretaro.

Laura Velázquez, the national coordinator for civil defence, said there were landslides, overflowing rivers and road collapses in the affected states.

After a meeting with local officials and members of her cabinet, Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that officials were “working to support the population, reopen roads and get the power back on”.

The military was sent to help distribute aid to flooded areas, with more than 5,400 troops deployed, along with rescue equipment and vehicles. Shelters were open for people displaced from their homes.

Mexico has been hit by particularly heavy rains in 2025, with a rainfall record set in the capital, Mexico City.

Tropical Storm Raymond sat off the country’s Pacific coast as of Saturday, dumping heavy rains as it moved north. Damage from that storm was reported in the states of Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Michoacan.

It was expected to hit the southern part of Baja California on the weekend, according to the US National Hurricane Center.