Singapore Pledges Support for Gaza Reconstruction

By Staff, Agencies

Singapore has expressed its readiness to contribute to the rebuilding of Gaza following the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the “Israeli” entity, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday.

Speaking at the conclusion of a six-day official visit to Australia and New Zealand, Wong emphasized that continued US engagement will be critical in advancing a roadmap toward a so-called “two-state solution “and the realization of Palestinian rights.

“Just as American involvement was critical in getting us to where we are now, continued American engagement will be vital in continued progress on this roadmap,” he noted.

Earlier, Wong had commended US President Donald Trump, as well as the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for helping secure the ceasefire breakthrough. Reports on Friday indicated that “Israeli” forces had begun withdrawing from parts of Gaza, allowing some residents to return to neighborhoods devastated by the military onslaught.

Addressing Singapore’s role in reconstruction, Wong said, “There is a lot of work to be done, particularly if the peace holds and the next steps are taken in the rebuilding of Gaza. You can imagine huge, tremendous efforts are needed to rebuild Gaza, and we will certainly look forward to doing our part in this process”.

He highlighted Singapore’s ongoing support for Palestinians through capacity-building programs, including scholarships. Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam noted that these initiatives aim to provide ground-level support for Palestinian communities.

Wong acknowledged that the future governance structure in Gaza remains uncertain. “But we have very good relations with the Palestinian Authority. We will continue to be in touch with them, with Americans and other key players in this process, to see how Singapore can play a helpful role,” he said.

Reiterating Singapore’s longstanding support for a negotiated “two-state solution”, Wong stressed the unique role of the US in applying leverage on all parties—including the “Israeli” entity, Hamas, the Palestinian Authority and regional Arab states—to reach an agreement.

He noted that key aspects of the peace plan, such as Hamas disarming and establishing transitional governance in Gaza, are complex but essential steps toward Palestinian self-determination and security.

“These are very complex, longstanding issues with a lot of history, and many attempts have been made to resolve them in the past but have failed. But we must never give up, and we must keep trying,” Wong concluded, affirming Singapore’s commitment to supporting Gaza and Palestinian aspirations.