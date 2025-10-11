China Warns US Over Plan to Block Flights Over Russian Airspace

By Staff, Agencies

China has criticized the US for proposing restrictions that would bar Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace, cautioning that such measures could ultimately harm American businesses.

According to Reuters on Thursday, the administration of US President Donald Trump has suggested banning Chinese carriers from flying over Russia on routes to and from the US, claiming that access to Russian airspace gives Chinese airlines an unfair competitive advantage.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing on Friday that the restrictions would hinder travel and people-to-people exchanges. He urged Washington to consider the broader consequences of its policy, stating, “Rather than punishing other countries and passengers around the world, perhaps it’s time the US took a hard look at its own policy and the impact on American businesses”.

Russian airspace offers the shortest routes between Asia, Europe and North America, reducing flight times, fuel use and costs. Western carriers were largely barred from Russian skies in 2022 after the US and its allies restricted Russian flights amid the Ukraine conflict, but Chinese airlines have faced no such restrictions.

The Trump administration argued that the current arrangement creates “substantial adverse competitive effects on US air carriers” and reportedly gave Chinese airlines two days to respond. China’s aviation regulator has not yet commented on the proposal.

The move comes amid escalating US-China tensions. Earlier this year, a tariff war was paused in a tentative deal, but Trump on Friday threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese goods following Beijing’s tightened export controls on rare-earth minerals critical for US technology and defense industries.

Moscow has indicated that US-Russia air travel could resume by late 2025. The issue has also been discussed as part of US-mediated peace efforts in Ukraine, with Russian Ambassador to the US Aleksandr Darchiev confirming in August that the process of restoring flights between the two countries is already underway.