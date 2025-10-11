’Israeli’ Raids Across West Bank Claim Palestinian Youth

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have claimed a young Palestinian man's life in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials say, in the latest deadly violence by the entity’s forces in the occupied territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS], reported that medics transferred the body of a youth, who was martyred after being shot in the abdomen and neck by live fire of the IOF in the city of Jenin late on Friday.

Local sources reported that the IOF raided several neighborhoods in Jenin, opened fire at residents, and shot and martyred a Palestinian youth.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyr as 25-year-old Mohammad Adnan Salameh.

A 15-year-old child was also struck and injured by a live bullet in his lower extremities near the Cinema Roundabout, and was transferred to hospital by PRCS crews.

Early on Saturday, a young Palestinian man was shot by the IOF, while six others, including two women, were abducted from various parts of al-Khalil governorate in southern Lebanon.

Local and security sources told WAFA that a young man was shot in the thigh by the IOF near his home in the village of Tabqa.

The IOF prevented an ambulance from reaching him, leaving him to bleed for approximately an hour before PRCS medics transported him to Dura Governmental Hospital for treatment, where his injury was described as moderate.

Since October 7, 2023, "Israel" has intensified its aggression towards Palestinians throughout the West Bank, following the initiation of a genocidal conflict against the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the war, hundreds of Palestinians have lost their lives and thousands more have sustained injuries due to actions taken by "Israeli settlers or the IOF across the occupied territory.