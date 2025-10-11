Trump Says Nobel Winner Agrees — He Should’ve Won It

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump voiced frustration after failing to secure the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that the winner herself, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, told him he “really deserved it”.

The Nobel Committee awarded this year’s Peace Prize to Machado for what it described as her two decades of advocacy for “free and fair elections” in Venezuela — a move celebrated by Western governments but criticized by observers who view her as aligned with the US-backed opposition against President Nicolás Maduro.

During a press conference at the Oval Office — originally convened to announce reduced drug prices through a deal with UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca — Trump addressed the issue after reporters asked about his reaction to the Nobel decision.

The president praised what he called his administration’s “greatest peace achievement,” referring to the ongoing ceasefire and hostage-release plan between “Israel” and Hamas, which he claimed was “the most important deal ever made in terms of peace”. Despite his characterization, the plan remains incomplete, with “Israeli” forces still stationed in parts of Gaza and no hostages released yet.

Trump went on to assert that Machado had called him personally after receiving the award. “The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today and said, ‘I’m accepting this in honor of you, because you really deserved it,’” he said. “I didn’t say, ‘Then give it to me,’ though I think she might have.” He described her as “very nice” and said he had been “helping her along the way,” before adding, “They need a lot of help in Venezuela — it’s a basic disaster”.

Trump, who has repeatedly boasted about “ending seven unendable wars,” was reportedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize more than ten times this year. His administration continues to claim success in brokering regional ceasefires and peace initiatives, though many remain in fragile stages.

Following the announcement, Trump avoided direct comment about the Nobel results on his Truth Social account, sharing unrelated posts instead.

His spokesman, Steven Cheung, issued a statement blasting the Nobel Committee: “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars and saving lives. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace”.

Critics, however, note that awarding the prize to Machado — long championed by Washington and Europe — reflects a political message rather than a recognition of peace.

Supporters of President Maduro called the decision “another Western spectacle”, pointing out that Venezuela has resisted years of US sanctions and regime-change attempts while pursuing internal dialogue and regional cooperation.