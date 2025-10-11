Parlt. Speaker Berri: The Blatant Aggression on Msayleh Will Not Shake Our Convictions, Principles

By Staff

Commenting on the “Israeli” aggression that targeted the Msayleh area at dawn on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri affirmed that “the blatant ‘Israeli’ aggression, in its form, substance, timing, location, and the objectives it sought, will not alter our convictions and principles, nor those of our people, who once again sacrifice their lives, homes, and livelihoods in steadfast defense of their land and their legitimate right to a dignified life.”

Berri added that the scene speaks for itself, exposing the inherently aggressive nature of the ‘Israeli’ entity.

He further affirmed, “As always, this is not merely an attack on Msayleh, its residents, or its industrial facility owners, but an assault on all of Lebanon and its people, every one of them. There, both Christian and Muslim were targeted alike; blood mixed with blood. From that unity of sacrifice, let us come together for Lebanon in the face of this ongoing aggression.”