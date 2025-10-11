Lebanon’s President Condemns “Israeli” Escalation: Warns of Political Motives Behind Renewed Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the latest wave of “Israeli” attacks on southern Lebanon, describing them as “unjustified acts of aggression” that endanger stability in the wake of the Gaza ceasefire.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Aoun denounced the “Israeli” airstrikes targeting civilian areas, saying, “Once again, South Lebanon is under the fire of ‘Israeli’ aggression against civilian facilities, without justification or even excuse”. He warned that the timing of this renewed escalation “raises serious concerns for Lebanon and for the international community”.

The president suggested that the attacks may be driven by political motives rather than security considerations. “The question is whether some are attempting to make up for Gaza in Lebanon—to secure continued political profiteering through fire and bloodshed,” Aoun said.

He added that “the repeated ‘Israeli’ attacks on Lebanon constitute a flagrant violation of sovereignty and threaten the prospects for stability that should follow the Gaza agreement. This requires urgent international action to stop this aggressive approach”.

The “Israeli” entity launched a series of air raids on southern Lebanon on Saturday in open violation of the November 2024 ceasefire between Lebanon and “Israel.” One civilian was killed and several others injured in the latest assault.

Local media reported that the strikes targeted excavation equipment and bulldozers, cutting off the main road between Sidon and Nabatieh before emergency crews began reopening it. The “Israeli” military falsely claimed it had attacked sites used by the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah to store heavy machinery “for rebuilding its infrastructure”.

The renewed escalation mirrors earlier patterns of “Israeli” aggression witnessed in Gaza. The entity first attacked Lebanon on October 8, 2023, following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by Palestinian resistance groups.

After nearly 14 months of conflict marked by significant losses and the failure to achieve its military objectives, the “Israeli” entity was forced to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah that took effect on November 27, 2024.

Despite the agreement, “Israel” has continued almost daily violations, carrying out sporadic attacks on Lebanese territory and maintaining its illegal occupation of five strategic positions in the south: Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill — all near the border.