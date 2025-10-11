Please Wait...

Hezbollah Condemns ’Israeli’ Strike on South Lebanon, Warns of Continued Aggression

Hezbollah Condemns ’Israeli’ Strike on South Lebanon, Warns of Continued Aggression
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued a statement on Thursday condemning the latest "Israeli" aggression targeting the Al-Musaylih–Al-Najariya road in southern Lebanon, describing it as part of a pattern of deliberate attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

“The aggression comes as part of the repeated and deliberate attacks targeting civilians and economic infrastructure, aiming to prevent people from returning to their normal lives.”

The statement continued:

Hezbollah: “This ongoing aggression against Lebanon, its people, and its sovereignty reflects the continuing arrogance and criminality of the Zionist entity.”

Hezbollah stressed that such acts will not deter Lebanon’s people or the Resistance from upholding their national and moral responsibilities.

The resistance reaffirmed its readiness to confront any further escalation by the "Israeli" enemy and underscored that the targeting of civilians and economic sites constitutes a grave violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law.

The statement concluded by emphasizing the resilience of the Lebanese people and their right to defend themselves against continued aggression, calling on the international community to hold “Israel” accountable for its repeated war crimes and violations.

