Venezuela Denounces US Military Escalation in the Caribbean at UN Security Council

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has accused the United States of endangering regional peace through an expanding military buildup in the Caribbean and near its coastline, warning of “a serious threat to Latin American stability.”

During an emergency UN Security Council session on Friday, requested by Caracas, Venezuela’s ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, condemned what he described as “an unprecedented military deployment” by Washington in the Caribbean.

Moncada said that in recent weeks, US forces attacked four vessels, killing 21 civilians without presenting evidence or identification of their alleged involvement in criminal activity.

“These are not isolated incidents; they represent a growing threat to the peace and security of our nation and the entire region,” he told the Council.

He added that the presence of US naval assets just kilometers from Venezuelan shores has fueled fears of an imminent armed confrontation, accusing Washington of pursuing a campaign of intimidation and destabilization.

Moncada urged the Security Council to take action to prevent further escalation and to hold the United States accountable for what he called “acts of aggression that violate international law.”

He also warned that US forces have increasingly targeted Venezuelans “inside and outside our territory,” labeling them a threat “without any evidence.”

Venezuela has repeatedly accused the United States of orchestrating efforts to undermine its sovereignty and provoke confrontation in the region under the guise of anti-narcotics and maritime security operations.