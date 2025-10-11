US Senate Passes $925 Billion Defense Bill Amid Historic Military Pay Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

In a rare display of bipartisanship, the US Senate on Thursday approved a $925 billion defense policy bill, even as the ongoing government shutdown threatens to halt pay for all active-duty military personnel — a first in American history.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in a 77-20 vote, ending a monthlong impasse in the chamber.

The bill now moves to a conference committee, where negotiators will seek to reconcile differences with the House version before year’s end.

Despite the progress, Congress remains deadlocked over a measure to guarantee military pay, with both parties blaming each other for the shutdown that has paralyzed Washington.

Republican leaders have rejected a standalone bill to fund troop salaries, despite rising bipartisan pressure to ensure service members are paid on time.

Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) called the NDAA’s passage “a positive bipartisan development” amid the funding standoff, saying it showed that lawmakers could still “act in the interest of national security.”

He lamented the “hyperpartisan dysfunction” gripping Congress and urged both sides to prove they can work together on critical issues of defense and governance.

The bill outlines Pentagon spending priorities for the 2025 fiscal year, including funding for weapons modernization, troop readiness, and alliances, but final allocations will depend on separate appropriations bills that remain stalled due to the shutdown.