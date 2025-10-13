Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Hamas: ‘Israel’ Surrendered, Recovered Its Captives Through an Exchange Deal only

folder_openPalestine access_time 16 hours ago
By Staff

The Palestinian Resistance Hamas movement announced that the agreement reached is the fruit of the steadfastness of our people and the resilience of their resistance fighters. 

“We declare our commitment to the agreement reached and its associated timetables, as long as the ‘Israeli’ occupation adheres to them,” Hamas confirmed.

It further mentioned that “The resistance has always been keen to stop the war of extermination and has sought to do so since the first months.”

“However, the enemy has thwarted all efforts based on its narrow calculations and to satisfy the instincts of brutality and revenge of its Nazi government,” Hamas asserted.

According to the resistance group, “The enemy has failed to recover its captives through military pressure, despite its superior intelligence and the surplus power it possesses.”

“Now it has surrendered and recovered its captives through an exchange deal, as the resistance promised from the beginning,” Hamas concluded.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza swap deal IsraeliOccupation

Comments

