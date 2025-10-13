Drone Threatens South Lebanon Amid ’Israeli’ Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

On Sunday, an "Israeli" drone hovered over towns in southern Lebanon, broadcasting inciting slogans targeting both local residents and the Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah.

The drone activity marked an escalation in psychological warfare tactics used by the enemy against civilians near the border.

The drone’s messaging specifically targeted Engineer Tarek Mazraani, a prominent community coordinator representing forcibly displaced residents and border villages demanding reconstruction, compensation, and state support.

Mazraani, active in Nabatieh and surrounding areas, has been a vocal advocate for the rights of civilians impacted by repeated "Israeli" aggression.

In response to the incident, Mazraani issued a statement denouncing the threats made against him.

“The gathering of the people of the southern border villages strongly condemns the treatment of our coordinator, Engineer Tarek Mazraani, who is fulfilling his national, humanitarian, and professional duty by calling for assistance and support for the residents of the border villages,” the statement read.

The group urged both the Lebanese state and international bodies to take urgent action to protect Mazraani and his family, stressing that such threats from the enemy represent a broader effort to silence civilian advocacy in the border region.

This latest drone incident comes as part of a wider "Israeli" campaign that has been blatantly violating Lebanese sovereignty, particularly in the southern region of the country, which has been subject to daily raids and assassinations.

"Israel" has also particularly targeted engineers and construction equipment to prevent the reconstruction of the areas it destroyed during and after last year's war.