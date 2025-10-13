Axios: Trump Calls Gaza Deal His ’Biggest’ Achievement

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump told Axios in a phone interview aboard Air Force One, en route to "Israel", that the Gaza peace agreement "could be the biggest thing I was ever involved in."

As Trump spoke, "Israel" was preparing for the expected release of the last 20 live captives held in Gaza, which comes amid an agreement aimed at ending the war in which "Israel" has claimed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Trump is scheduled to address the Knesset today, on Monday. When asked about the message he plans to deliver, he responded, "Love and peace for eternity."

During his brief visit, Trump will meet with the families of the captives and "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump said he watched parts of a rally in "Askalan" on Saturday held in support of the detainees. The event featured speeches by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. "It was an incredible rally. It was a great thing. Everybody is thrilled," Trump said, adding that he spoke to all three after the event.

One moment from the rally that drew attention online was when the settlers cheered at the mention of Trump’s name, but booed when Witkoff mentioned Netanyahu.

Looking ahead, Trump expressed optimism about an upcoming international conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, scheduled for later on Monday. The summit aims to consolidate international support for the peace agreement.

Additionally, Trump noted that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to attend the conference, while Netanyahu is not. “I don’t know why [he’s not attending],” Trump said, suggesting that the Egyptian hosts managed the guest list.

On October 9, Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas in Gaza and the chief Palestinian negotiator, announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war and aggression against the Palestinian people, after two years of a brutal and ceaseless war that martyred over 67,000 Palestinians.

Al-Hayya explained that the movement received guarantees from the mediators and the US administration, and he confirmed that all parties stressed that the war has ended completely.

Additionally, he revealed that the agreement includes the release of 250 detainees serving life sentences, and 1700 detainees from Gaza who were arrested after October 7th, as well as the release of all women and children