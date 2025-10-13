Iran Backs Any Gaza Peace Plan Supported by Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the country supports any initiative that is backed by Palestinians to end "Israel’s" genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Qalibaf made the remarks during an open session of Parliament on Sunday, two days after a US-brokered ceasefire deal took effect between "Israel" and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, allowing for the exchange of "Israeli" captives with Palestinian detainees, the occupation forces’ withdrawal to an agreed point in Gaza, and the flow of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

Qalibaf said that Iran emphasizes urgent demands of the Palestinian people and Resistance groups, including the permanent cessation of "Israel’s" aggression against Gaza, as well as its occupation of the territory and genocide of Palestinians, along with the lifting of the Strip’s blockade and the reopening of its crossings for the entry of food, medicine, and other essential items.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any initiative, which is supported by the Palestinian people, to end the war crimes and genocide in Gaza,” he added.

The top legislator also noted that the Gaza truce represents a defeat for "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to eliminate Hamas and release captives by force in a bid to compensate for "Tel Aviv’s" failure during the historic Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

“After two years of genocide, famine, and the [killing] of women and children, the steadfastness of people in Gaza and the support of the Axis of Resistance forced the world to rise against the 21st-century Nazis and ultimately compel the US and the 'Israeli' [regime] to accept defeat and sign a ceasefire that secured none of their declared objectives,” he said.

Qalibaf further emphasized that the Palestinian nation imposed its demands on the criminal entity despite incurring heavy human costs, saying, “'Israeli' criminals are isolated and despised, while Palestine stands proud and free.”

Meanwhile, he urged governments and international courts to pursue the prosecution of the criminal "Israeli" officials and others who perpetrated and facilitated the genocide in Gaza.

"The Palestinian nation and the Axis of Resistance are vigilant and stand ready to respond in kind to any deceptive act or practice that violates the Gaza truce agreement."