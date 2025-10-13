Yemen: Ansarullah Vows ‘Decisive Response’ To Any ’Israeli’ Ceasefire Violation

By Staff, Agencies

A senior official in the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansarullah Resistance movement, Hizam al-Assad, has warned that if "Israel" violates the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, it will face a more “severe and decisive” response by the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF].

Al-Assad made the remarks in an interview with Sputnik News on Sunday, following the declaration of a ceasefire between "Israel" and the Hamas Resistance movement.

“If 'Israel' resumes its aggression and siege of the people in Gaza, we will resume our military operations with greater intensity and scope to pressure and force it to end its crimes and aggression,” he said.

The high-ranking Ansarullah official further noted that the Yemenis would halt attacks on "Israeli" targets deep inside the occupied territories as well as "Israel"-linked ships in the Red Sea if "Israel" adheres to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

However, he warned that any continuation of the blockade or assaults on Gaza would trigger a renewed and intensified response.

Early on October 10, the office of "Israeli" so-called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that "Israel" had approved a deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire deal, put forward by US President Donald Trump, is expected to halt "Israel’s" hostilities as mediators push both sides to fulfill the first phase of the agreement.

Increased amounts of humanitarian aid are also expected to enter the Strip. As of Friday, about 600 aid trucks were scheduled to cross into Gaza daily.

If completed, the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan will be followed by negotiations on the details of subsequent phases.