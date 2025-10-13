UK PM Heads to Egypt as Trump Leads Global Push to Seal Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Egypt on Sunday to participate in an international summit focused on consolidating the Gaza ceasefire, according to the BBC.

Downing Street said Starmer intends to pay “particular tribute” to US President Donald Trump during the gathering, which will be held in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday.

The summit, co-chaired by President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, seeks to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security,” according to a statement from Cairo.

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump announced on Wednesday that “Israel” and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point plan aimed at implementing a ceasefire in Gaza. The plan includes the release of all “Israeli” captives in exchange for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, alongside a gradual withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from the enclave. The first phase went into effect on Friday.

The second phase of the plan envisions the creation of a new governing body in Gaza excluding Hamas, the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force and the disarmament of Hamas fighters.

Since October 2023, “Israeli” attacks have martyred more than 67,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, leaving Gaza almost entirely uninhabitable.