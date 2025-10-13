Iran Rejects Gaza Summit Over Presence of Aggressor States

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi rejected an invitation to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit on Gaza, saying he cannot sit down with leaders who have “attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction us.”

Araghchi, in a post on X, expressed gratitude for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s invitation but made clear that neither President Masoud Pezeshkian nor himself would meet with hostile counterparts.

Araghchi was referring to US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities during "Israel’s" 12-day war of aggression, as well as sanctions targeting the country’s economy and energy sector.

He reiterated Iran’s firm support for any Palestinian decision that ends "Israel’s" genocide in Gaza.

“Iran welcomes any initiative that ends 'Israel’s' genocide in Gaza and ensures the expulsion of occupation forces,” he said.

“Palestinians are fully entitled to secure their fundamental right of self-determination, and all states remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful and legitimate cause.”

The minister added that Iran remains “a vital force for peace in the region,” in contrast to the "Israeli" occupation’s pursuit of “forever wars.”

“Iran has always been, and will always remain, a vital force for peace in the region. Contrary to the genocidal 'Israeli' [regime], Iran is not after forever wars, particularly on the dime of its purported allies, but seeks forever peace, prosperity, and cooperation.”

The forthcoming Sharm al-Sheikh summit, co-chaired by el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, was designed to formalize a ceasefire and lay out reconstruction and governance steps after the two-year war in Gaza.

More than 20 countries were expected to take part in the talks, held in the wake of a US-brokered ceasefire between "Israel" and Hamas.

The summit comes after two years of US-"Israeli" genocide in Gaza that claimed around 70,000 lives, injured many more, and left much of the territory in ruins.