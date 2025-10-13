South Carolina Mass Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

At least four people were killed and 20 others injured early Sunday after gunfire erupted during a crowded event at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, according to local authorities.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. at the diner located on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene with dozens of people fleeing for cover and multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary findings indicate that hundreds of people were inside the establishment when the shooting began, triggering panic as patrons sought refuge in nearby businesses and homes. Emergency medical crews transported several victims to nearby hospitals, while others arrived on their own seeking treatment.

Authorities confirmed that four people were pronounced dead at the scene and four others remained in critical condition. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones”.

No arrests or suspects have been publicly identified, and investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward as the search for those responsible continues.