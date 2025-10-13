Hamas Releases All Living ’Israeli’ Captives; Final 13 Handed to Red Cross

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas released the remaining 13 "Israeli" captives and handed them over to the International Red Cross in Gaza.

Hamas on Monday began releasing living "Israeli" captives as part of a deal to end the war in Gaza and facilitate a captive exchange.

Earlier, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, handed over seven "Israeli" captives to the International Red Cross.

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] confirmed that they have received the remaining 13 captives released by Hamas.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Television footage showed two buses believed to be carrying Palestinian detainees and Red Cross vehicles leaving "Ofer" prison.

The process of handover of "Israeli" captives for Palestinian detainees is as part of a ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and the "Israeli" occupation.

About 2,000 Palestinian detainees are set to be released in exchange for the "Israeli" captives in Gaza.

Among them are 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza. Another 250 detainees are serving life or long sentences. Of those, 135 will be deported to Gaza or exiled abroad, 100 are expected to be sent to the occupied West Bank, and 15 will be released in occupied al-Quds.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS] has announced the names of 1,718 Palestinians scheduled for release from "Israeli" prisons as part of the ongoing exchange agreement.