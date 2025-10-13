IOF Disrupts Celebrations for Released Palestinian Detainees

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation has intensified efforts to suppress public celebrations in occupied al-Quds and the West Bank following the release of Palestinian detainees on Monday under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to Siraj Abu Arafa, a lawyer with the Wadi Hilweh Information Center in al-Quds, the "Israeli" intelligence service summoned the families of detainees set to be released, pressing them to sign conditional release agreements.

Abu Arafa explained that the imposed conditions include a ban on public gatherings, assemblies, or any form of celebration. He added that each liberated detainee would be escorted directly to their home by an intelligence vehicle to enforce compliance with these restrictions.

As families gathered outside Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, to welcome their loved ones, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] opened fire, injuring a young man with live ammunition. Despite the repressive measures, liberated detainees are being received today at the Ramallah Cultural Palace.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club reported that 250 detainees are being freed as part of Monday’s exchange. Of these, 154 are being deported, while 96 will remain, including eight from the Gaza Strip and 88 from the West Bank and Al-Quds.

The Prisoners' Information Office also announced that 1,700 Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip, imprisoned by the occupation since October 7, 2023, will be released as part of the broader deal.

Earlier today, "Israeli" media outlets reported that seven "Israeli" captives released by Hamas under the first phase of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip have been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] and are reportedly in good condition.

The IOF stated that ICRC vehicles arrived at an agreed-upon location in the northern Gaza Strip to receive the released captives.

This development comes after days of ongoing negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. Moreover, Red Cross buses also headed to Gaza's Khan Younis to receive the second batch of "Israeli" captives.