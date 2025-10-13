Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Return to Ashes: The Abduction of Hassan Hammoud After the Ceasefire

Return to Ashes: The Abduction of Hassan Hammoud After the Ceasefire
Infographic by Abir Qanso

After the January 2025 ceasefire, Hassan Hammoud returned to his hometown of Taybeh in South Lebanon to inspect his home.

Within hours, “Israeli” occupation forces raided his house, abducted him and set it ablaze — turning his long-awaited return into a scene of devastation.

