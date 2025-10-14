Yemen Warns of New Escalation, Calls Muslim World to Unite Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the people of Gaza following the enforcement of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and “Israel”, while urging Arab and Islamic nations to adopt a unified stance against “Israeli” aggression.

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, made the remarks on Monday during a speech marking the 62nd anniversary of Yemen’s revolution.

He stressed that Yemen will continue to “closely and diligently monitor” the implementation of the truce agreement and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Mashat cautioned that Yemen remains fully prepared to respond to any developments that may threaten the fragile ceasefire, asserting that “the Palestinian cause remains a central issue for our nation”.

He praised the sacrifices of all those who have stood by the oppressed Palestinian people—particularly Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as well as the people of Iraq and Iran—while commending global voices that condemned the “Israeli” crime of genocide and starvation in Gaza.

Mashat also expressed gratitude to countries that have severed relations with the “Israeli” entity or imposed sanctions in protest of its crimes.

“We will work to develop and advance our military capabilities in all fields to confront the enemy’s modern military technologies,” he stated. “Developing our military power is part of our national duty to maintain deterrence and readiness in the face of ongoing aggression against our country and our nation”.

Mashat reaffirmed that Yemen will continue to defend its sovereignty “until every inch of the Republic of Yemen’s territory is liberated and every usurping occupier expelled”.

Since the onset of the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Yemen’s forces have launched dozens of operations in solidarity with the besieged Palestinians—targeting “Israeli” sites throughout the occupied territories, as well as ships linked to “Israel” or bound for its ports.

After more than two years of relentless bombardment that martyred tens of thousands of Palestinians, the “Israeli” entity finally bowed to international pressure and accepted a US-brokered ceasefire and prisoner-exchange deal with Palestinian resistance factions.

The office of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on October 10 that the entity’s cabinet had approved the agreement to end its war on Gaza. The deal followed four days of indirect talks in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, mediated by Turkey, Egypt and Qatar under US supervision.

Under the terms of the deal, the “Israeli” army must withdraw to the so-called “yellow line” within 24 hours, after which Hamas will release the remaining living captives within 72 hours.

Since October 2023, “Israeli” attacks have martyred at least 67,869 Palestinians—mostly women and children—reducing Gaza to ruins and provoking widespread international outrage and calls for accountability.