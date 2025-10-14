Iran’s Larijani: Palestinian Resistance Stands Victorious

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance, describing it as “always steadfast and victorious.”

Larijani said that the massive public welcome for freed Palestinian detainees reflects the movement’s deep popular support.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Larijani wrote, “The enthusiastic and grand welcome ceremony for the released prisoners, organized by the brave and oppressed Palestinian people, demonstrated which side is victorious!”

He added that “the Zionist [entity] is now seeing through the images how, after two years of brutal massacres, the status of Hamas and the Resistance has been elevated in the hearts of the people.”

Larijani reaffirmed that “the Resistance is always steadfast and victorious,” underscoring what he described as the failure of the "Israeli" occupation to achieve its war objectives in Gaza.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, congratulated the newly freed Palestinian detainees and their families, describing their liberation from “Israel’s” prisons as a “bright national milestone” in the ongoing struggle for freedom and independence.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas said that Operation Flood of the Free represented a historic national achievement that reflects the unity of the Palestinian people and reaffirms that adherence to Resistance and national rights remains the only path toward liberation, return, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The movement added that the scenes of joy among the families of freed detainees across Gaza and the occupied West Bank filled hearts and streets alike, despite the pain and wounds left by war.

Hamas described this collective celebration as “a testament to the strength and resilience of our people, unbroken by the crimes of the enemy.”

Hamas stressed that "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “extremist gang,” including Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, could not “strip our people of their joy in the Resistance’s achievement through the Flood of the Free, which was baptized in blood and sacrifice, shattered their arrogance, and foiled their schemes.”

The statement described the event as a key milestone in the continuous journey toward full liberation.