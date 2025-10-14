Trump’s “Peace” Tour Turns into Genocide Parade at “Israeli” Knesset

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump, joined by regional leaders, signed what he called a “historic” Gaza ceasefire agreement during a summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Yet the celebration that followed — Trump’s speech at the “Israeli” Knesset — quickly devolved into what many described as a grotesque spectacle glorifying genocide.

On Monday, Trump delivered a triumphant address to “Israeli” lawmakers, praising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and boasting about America’s military support for the “Israeli” entity. He hailed the ceasefire deal as a “victory for peace”, while simultaneously celebrating the very forces responsible for the devastation of Gaza.

The scene provoked outrage among journalists, commentators and social media users, who condemned the address as “grotesque”, “dystopian” and “a war crimes rally disguised as peace”.

Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh, members of the joint “Hadash-Taal” party, interrupted Trump’s speech by raising banners calling for recognition of the Palestinian state before being forcibly removed from the chamber.

Online, critics erupted. Journalist Jeremy Scahill [@jeremyscahill] wrote:

“The scene in the Knesset with Trump is like watching the inverse of a war crimes tribunal. The leaders and facilitators of the Gaza genocide are congratulating each other and applauding their crimes”.

Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed [@AbubakerAbedW] posted:

“Trump and the members of the Knesset cheering and saluting Netanyahu can tell you everything you need to know about the world we live in. A summit presenting accomplices to the Holocaust in Gaza as peacemakers. Insane!”

Social commentator Bushra Shaikh [@Bushra1Shaikh] described the event as:

“Grotesque celebrations in the pantomime that is the ‘Israeli’ Knesset. Led by the man who bankrolled the genocide — Donald Trump. A monstrous cult disguised as Western civilization”.

Rachel Shabi [@rachshabi] observed:

“The long ovation for Trump in the ‘Israeli’ Knesset — the cheers and name-checks for a roll call of US genocide-enablers — is so grotesque, such a dystopian inversion of truth and justice”.

Journalist Michael Tracey [@mtracey] added:

“While toadies call for him to be given the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump goes to the Knesset and brags about bombing Iran. He repeats Mossad’s talking points about Iran being ‘two months away’ from a nuke, and says he’ll put Kushner in charge of a new Iran ‘deal’”.

Veteran war correspondent Hala Jaber [@HalaJaber] wrote:

“Then came Trump after Netanyahu. And somehow, it got worse. The Knesset roared as Trump bragged of ‘beautiful bombs’ and Netanyahu grinned beside his wannabe messiah. This wasn’t peace — it was war crimes dressed as victory. Gaza’s 70,000 dead? Ignored”.

Dima Khatib [@Dima_Khatib] mocked the scene:

“They keep clapping for Trump at the Knesset. It feels like a pre-school play where parents can’t stop cheering, amazed to see their children on stage”.

Journalist Sangita Myska [@SangitaMyska] concluded:

“Trump’s Knesset address was grandiose, jingoistic, pro-‘Israel’, uninterested in Palestinians — big on promises, low on detail — while teasing Netanyahu into ‘ending’ his war through applause and ego”.

The uproar underscored the deep divisions surrounding Trump’s Gaza ceasefire deal and the perception that his speech whitewashed “Israeli” atrocities.

The ceasefire plan, reached after three days of indirect talks in Egypt, requires Hamas to release 48 captives — both living and dead — in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian detainees from “Israeli” prisons. It also mandates the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza to an agreed line and the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries.

Analysts, however, view the truce as a political defeat for the “Israeli” entity, which failed to achieve its stated objectives of destroying Hamas or rescuing captives by force — despite a two-year campaign that martyred over 67,869 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Throughout the onslaught, the US provided the “Israeli” entity with full military, financial and political backing — a fact Trump proudly reminded the Knesset of during his speech, prompting applause that many online described as “a standing ovation for genocide”.