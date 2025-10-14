Australia Considers Deployment to Middle East After Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Richard Marles, has indicated that Albanese's government is open to considering a request to deploy Australian troops to the Middle East, following the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Marles said no request had been made but confirmed Canberra would consider one after the truce. “I don't think we're in that world yet... I wouldn't speculate on what we’d do,” he added.

“We want to be as constructive as we can be,” Marles said, adding that Australia would consider any request but wouldn’t speculate further.

Marles’ comments followed a US announcement that up to 200 troops will be sent to "Israeli"-occupied territories to support Gaza “stabilization efforts,” with none stationed inside Gaza.

According to senior US officials, the mission will fall under Central Command [CENTCOM] and act as a Civil-Military Coordination Center to facilitate humanitarian and security aid into Gaza after the ceasefire.

The deployment is the first direct US military role tied to the Gaza ceasefire, though the US has long supported "Israel" with aid, air defenses, and the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Australia has not yet received a formal invitation to participate in the mission, but the Defense Minister’s comments suggest a willingness to take part should such a request be made.

It is worth noting that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Britain’s readiness to help disarm Hamas and deploy ceasefire observers in Gaza, according to his office.

Opposition members back possible Australian involvement, with Shadow Home Affairs Minister Jonathan Duniam saying Australia should stay open to joining the multinational effort.

“I think that's something we should be open to deploying,” Duniam told Sky News.

The Albanese government claims it helped secure the ceasefire brokered by Trump, despite opposition criticism that Australia’s role was counterproductive.

Special Minister Don Farrell said Canberra had “certainly contributed” to the peace process, while Foreign Minister Penny Wong credited Australia with helping build the “momentum” for the ceasefire.

However, the opposition dismissed the claims, with Shadow Attorney-General Julian Leeser calling Labor’s credit for the ceasefire “completely wrong.”

Australia's position aligns with the broader US-brokered peace initiative, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, who unveiled a 20-point plan on September 29 to end the war in the Gaza Strip.