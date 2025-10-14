Tehran Blasts Trump’s Anti-Iran Claims In ’Israeli’ Knesset

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran has strongly denounced US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran allegations during an address to the "Israeli" Knesset and his offer of friendship, calling them “shameful”, coming just months after a US-"Israeli" aggression against the country claimed over a thousand lives.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the unfounded accusations and irresponsible, shameful claims made by the US president regarding Iran, which were delivered on Monday in the Knesset of the Zionist [regime] in the presence of genocidal criminals,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In remarks to the "Israeli" Knesset on Monday, Trump, who bombed Iranian nuclear facilities earlier in June amid a 12-day war between "Israel" and Iran, offered a “hand of friendship.”

“We are ready when you are, and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made, and it’s going to happen,” Trump claimed.

The statement said that the US — “the world’s largest producer of terrorism” and the supporter of the “terrorist and genocidal Zionist [entity]” — has no moral authority to level accusations against others.

According to the ministry, Trump’s expressed desire for peace and dialogue is “in conflict with the hostile and criminal actions of the United States against the Iranian people.”

“How can one, in the midst of political negotiations, attack a country’s residential areas and peaceful nuclear facilities, martyr over one thousand innocent people, including women and children, and then claim to seek peace and friendship?” the statement asked.

The statement underscored that Iranians are people of reason, dialogue and engagement, but will “act with courage and decisiveness to defend Iran’s independence, national dignity and vital interests.”

In his speech, Trump further alleged that the US wants “to ensure that Iran never, and I mean never, acquires a nuclear weapon.”

Iran’s ministry warned that repeating false claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program cannot in any way justify “the joint crimes” of the US and "Israel", including attacks on Iran’s sacred soil and the assassination of Iran’s brave sons.

The statement added that boasting of and admitting to such crimes “only increases the burden of responsibility on the US for committing these crimes and reveals the depth of hostility American policymakers hold toward the great people of Iran.”

Paying “deep respect” to Iran’s immortal hero, the martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani — who had an unparalleled role in combating US-made ISIS terrorism — the ministry vowed that Iranians will neither forgive nor forget the “brutal” US assassination of martyr Soleimani and his companions.

The ministry also underlined that the US “must be held accountable for its role in the Zionist [regime’s] impunity, including preventing any effective action against 'Israel' in the UN Security Council, as well as obstructing international judicial processes to try 'Israeli' criminals.”

According to the ministry, US “interventionist policies, its support for occupation, the crimes of 'Israel', and its unrestricted arms transfers to the region” are the primary source of instability and insecurity throughout West Asia.