US: Speaker Johnson Warns of Record-Breaking Shutdown

By Staff, Agencies

The US government shutdown entered its 13th day on Monday, with House Speaker Mike Johnson warning that it could become the longest in American history as he refused to negotiate with Democrats until they agree to reopen federal operations.

"We're barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history," said Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, speaking from the Capitol. He reiterated that talks would only resume once Democrats "hit pause on their health care demands and reopen" the government.

At the core of the stalemate is a fight over Affordable Care Act [ACA] subsidies, federal payments that help millions of Americans afford health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges.

Democrats want to extend subsidies before year-end, warning premiums could double without action. Republicans, led by Johnson, say it can wait, accusing Democrats of using the issue to push a partisan agenda.

The disagreement has paralyzed Washington and triggered the broadest government shutdown since 2019, closing national parks, Smithsonian museums, and cultural landmarks, delaying small-business loans, and forcing hundreds of thousands of federal employees into furlough.

Trump has taken a confrontational stance, authorizing mass federal layoffs—an unprecedented move critics call a political tactic to shrink government amid the shutdown.

Vice President JD Vance defended the layoffs as “painful” but necessary. Unions have sued, claiming the dismissals violate worker protections and are politically driven.

Johnson, not fully briefed on the firings, thanked Trump for ensuring military pay. The Pentagon will use $8B in unused research and development funds, while other agencies tap leftover 2025 funds to stay operational.

The shutdown has hit key departments: Education faces furloughs affecting special education and civil rights; Transportation suffers flight delays and inspection backlogs; CDC and Health Services cut disease monitoring and vaccine outreach; museums, parks, and the National Zoo close, with only essential animal care continuing.

The Congressional Budget Office [CBO] noted that only agencies with mandatory funding—like Defense, Treasury, and Homeland Security—can maintain limited operations, leaving most civilian workers unpaid.

Both parties are trading blame for the crisis.

Republicans blame Democrats for the shutdown over healthcare funding, accusing them of being driven by the "radical left" in a coordinated GOP messaging effort.

However, political analysts note that the Democratic position centers on renewing market-based ACA subsidies, not the kind of government-run health system associated with radical-left politics.

Democrats call the standoff economic sabotage by Trump’s administration. House Leader Jeffries says Republicans have shut down the chamber for four weeks and GOP leaders are missing.

With ACA open enrollment starting Nov. 1, the Kaiser Family Foundation warns premiums could double for millions if subsidies aren't renewed by Dec. 31.

For Johnson, the health care fight recalls past GOP failures to repeal Obamacare. He admitted skepticism but said Democrats must agree to reopen the government before any deal progresses.

The standoff echoes past shutdowns in 2013 and 2019, with analysts warning this one could last even longer as Johnson refuses to recall the House.

Economists say the shutdown costs billions weekly in lost productivity and delayed contracts, while consumer confidence is slipping.

With no talks underway and tensions rising, Washington faces another round of partisan brinkmanship that could make history—for the wrong reasons.