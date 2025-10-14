Please Wait...

Trump: I May Not Go to Heaven
United States access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has suggested that it is unlikely he will end up in heaven despite his efforts “to mediate ‘peace’ between ‘Israel’ and Hamas”.

During Trump’s flight aboard Air Force One to "Israel" on Sunday, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the president whether ending the war in Gaza would help him get into heaven.

“I’m being a little cute,” Trump said, smiling and chuckling. 

“I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people,” he added.

Trump then boasted about his negotiating skills, claiming that the conflict between "Israel" and Hamas would be “the eighth war that I’ve solved.”

