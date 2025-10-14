Lebanon’s Forgotten Detainees: When Will the Government Speak Up?

By Latifa Al-Husseini

Under the title “Our Forgotten Detainees”, the Lebanese Association for Prisoners and Released Detainees has launched a media campaign aimed at reminding concerned parties of the 19 Lebanese detainees still held in the enemy’s prisons — individuals whose fate remains unknown and whose cases have yet to be actively pursued by the state.

The association’s initiative came only after the families of these 19 detainees reached a breaking point. They have felt utterly abandoned by both the state and the government: no contact has been made with the prisoners’ relatives, no tangible efforts have been undertaken to secure their release, and nothing of substance has been done to advance their cause. Even the International Committee of the Red Cross has so far been unable to provide any reassurance about the condition or whereabouts of their loved ones in the enemy’s prisons.

According to the association’s information, the occupying entity and its security apparatus have refused to cooperate with the International Committee of the Red Cross, withholding even the smallest details regarding the Lebanese detainees.

The association launched its campaign under a single, powerful slogan:

“Who asks about them in ‘Israeli’ prisons? We are not numbers — we are Lebanese citizens. Our land is Lebanon. We will not forget.”

The message reflects the association’s growing conviction that the state has failed in its responsibility to work toward the prisoners’ release.

The campaign — expected to continue for some time in the hope of bringing its humanitarian and national demand to the attention of Lebanese decision-makers — includes detailed reports introducing the Lebanese public to the 19 detainees and the circumstances of their capture.

Hassan Ahmad Hammoud, born in 1985 and a native of the southern town of Taybeh, was arrested on January 27, 2025, a day after the ceasefire went into effect. As he returned home to inspect his property, an “Israeli” occupation force raided and surrounded his house around 5 p.m., arrested him, and subsequently set the house ablaze. Ali Hassan Tarhini, the youngest Lebanese prisoner held by the occupation, was born in 2006 in the southern town of Jibchit. A vocational student [BT3 in Civic Education], he was preparing to sit for his official exams — an opportunity lost when he was arrested.

He was captured on January 28, 2025, while attempting to take part in the liberation of the southern town of Odaisseh following the ceasefire. During the confrontation, he was shot in the back with an explosive bullet that exited through his abdomen, causing severe injuries.

“Israeli” occupation forces prevented medical teams from reaching him and instead transferred him, wounded, to Ramla Prison. According to testimonies from five released detainees in March, Ali still suffers from difficulty walking and standing due to his injury. Hussein Amin Karaki, born in 1989 in Khirbet Selm, was caught in a tragic incident on January 26, 2025 — the day civilians were allowed to return to their villages following the expiration of the “Israeli” withdrawal deadline. Hussein, accompanied by his late mother Tamara Shihimi and his sister, walked toward Markaba to be among the first to reach it. They were met with a barrage of gunfire from occupation forces. Hussein was hit in the hand and took cover behind an earthen barrier. When the gunfire briefly ceased, he tried to move back, only to find that soldiers had reached the barrier and opened fire directly at him and his family. His mother was martyred instantly before his eyes, leaving him unable to help her, and Hussein himself was then shot again in the back, causing him to fall to the ground before being taken prisoner. No information has emerged about Hussein Karaki’s current condition, and even the five Lebanese detainees released in March had not seen him. Ali Muhammad Fneish, born in 1990 in Maaroub, was captured on June 4, 2025, while fishing off Naqoura Beach — in full view of Lebanese security forces. Youssef Moussa Abdallah, born in 1986 in Babliyeh, was captured in October 2024 in Aita Al-Shaab while defending his land and homeland. Muhammad Abdel Karim Jawad, born in 1994 in Aita Al-Shaab, works as a nurse at Jouaiya Care Hospital. He remained in his hometown during the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Baas Battle], committed to his humanitarian duties and assisting wounded fighters, and was consequently captured in October 2024. Maher Faris Hamdan, born in 1994 in Shebaa, was abducted by occupation forces while tending his flock on the lands of Jabal Al-Sheikh [“Mount Hermon”] on June 7, 2025. Muhammad Ali Juheir, born in 1991 in Naqoura, was captured at sea off Naqoura on February 2, 2025. Ibrahim Muneef Al-Khalil, born in 1990 in Aita Al-Shaab, was captured on October 15, 2025, while defending his land and his country. Hassan Aqil Jawad, born in 1987, was captured in Aita Al-Shaab on October 15, 2025, while defending his land and his country. Captain Imad Fadel Amhaz, born in Al-Kwakh, Beqaa, in 1986, had one academic year left to complete his studies at the Marine Sciences Academy in Batroun, where he was undergoing training. He was captured in November 2024 during a raid by an “Israeli” commando unit in front of UNIFIL forces stationed at sea. Hadi Mustafa Assaf, born in 1990 in Ed Diabiye and residing in Qaa Projects, was captured in Aita al-Shaab while defending his land and his country. Murtada Hassan Mhanna, born in 1983 in Maroun al-Ras, an employee of the Maroun Al-Ras municipality, returned to his home near Bint Jbeil only to be surprised by an “Israeli” infantry patrol that stormed his house and captured him on February 16, 2025. Traces of blood were found inside the house, and his fate remains unknown to this day. Hussein Ali Sharif, born in 1990 in Yammoune, was captured in Aita Al-Shaab in October 2024 while defending his land and his country. Abdullah Khodr Fahda, born in 2002 in Al-Qasr, was captured on October 9, 2024, while defending his land and his country. Ali Kassem Assaf, born in 1999 in Hermel, was captured in Aita Al-Shaab in October 2024 while defending his land and his country. Ali Nasser Younes, born in 1992 in Hermel and residing in Beirut, worked in the aluminum industry, and Fouad Habib Kataya, born in 1982 in Hermel, worked in aluminum and woodwork. Both were captured after the ceasefire was declared. They had begun receiving contracts to install aluminum fixtures in homes damaged by “Israeli” bombardment in the South. On December 19, 2024, while heading to a job site in the southern town of Shaqra, their vehicle was intercepted by an “Israeli” military unit in Wadi al-Hujeir, and they were captured on the spot. Waddah Kamel Younes, born in 1971 in Houla, was captured on October 13, 2024, in the town of Blida while defending his land and his country.