Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

Ali Hassan Tarhini, one of the youngest Lebanese detainees in “Israeli” prisons, was only 18 when he was arrested and critically wounded while defending his southern Lebanese hometown of Odaisseh.

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18

 

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18

4 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: The Abduction of Hassan Hammoud After the Ceasefire

Our Forgotten Detainees: The Abduction of Hassan Hammoud After the Ceasefire

one day ago
Gaza Ceasefire Deal: The Human Cost Behind the Numbers

Gaza Ceasefire Deal: The Human Cost Behind the Numbers

4 days ago
Gaza Genocide: Unprecedented Human and Structural Catastrophe

Gaza Genocide: Unprecedented Human and Structural Catastrophe

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 14-10-2025 Hour: 04:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot