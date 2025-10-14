- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Ali Hassan Tarhini, one of the youngest Lebanese detainees in “Israeli” prisons, was only 18 when he was arrested and critically wounded while defending his southern Lebanese hometown of Odaisseh.
Comments
- Related News