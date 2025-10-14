Venezuela Shifts Focus: Closes Embassies in Norway, Australia; Opens in Africa

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has announced the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia, while opening new ones in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe — a move officials described as part of a “strategic reallocation of resources” amid growing tensions with the United States.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that consular services for Venezuelans in the two Western nations will continue through other diplomatic missions. Caracas emphasized that the new embassies aim to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, energy, mining, education and other key sectors.

The decision follows Norway’s Nobel Committee awarding Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize — a move that angered Caracas, which views Machado as a supporter of US and “Israeli”-backed “regime change” efforts.

Norway’s Foreign Ministry said it was notified of the closures but given no explanation. “This is regrettable. Despite our differing views, Norway wishes to maintain an open dialogue with Venezuela,” a spokesperson stated. Norway itself manages its Venezuelan affairs through its embassy in Colombia.

The diplomatic shake-up also comes amid heightened tensions between Caracas and Washington following US military strikes on vessels off Venezuela’s Caribbean coast — attacks the US claims targeted drug traffickers, but which Caracas calls acts of aggression. Venezuela has since appealed to the United Nations, warning of a potential threat of armed conflict.

Officials in Caracas framed the new missions in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe as part of a broader alignment with nations “that reject colonialism and hegemonic pressures,” underscoring Venezuela’s effort to deepen ties with countries sharing its anti-imperialist stance.

Critics say Machado’s Nobel win further exposes Western hypocrisy, as the award was granted to a figure known for supporting foreign intervention in her own country — a development many view as yet another example of the politicization of moral institutions for geopolitical ends.