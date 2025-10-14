“Israeli” Opp. Lawmakers Ejected After Pro-Palestinian Protest During Trump’s Knesset Speech

By Staff, Agencies

Two opposition members of the “Israeli” entity’s Knesset were forcibly removed from the chamber on Monday after disrupting US President Donald Trump’s address by holding up signs reading “Recognize Palestine!”

Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, both from the predominantly Arab “Hadash-Ta’al” coalition, sparked uproar among other lawmakers as they displayed their banners. Trump briefly paused, watching silently as security escorted the two MPs out of the hall, before quipping, “That was very efficient,” and resuming his remarks.

Cassif later defended his protest on X, writing that Trump was “part of the problem, not a solution,” and that “true peace requires an independent Palestinian state alongside ‘Israel’”. Odeh likewise stated, “They kicked me out of the Knesset just for raising the simplest demand — one that the entire international community agrees on: Recognize the State of Palestine!”

Trump’s visit came as he supervised the implementation of a deal he helped broker, under which Hamas released the remaining 20 living captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees. “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump as the “greatest friend” the “Israeli” entity has ever had.

Later that day, Trump signed the Gaza ceasefire agreement with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on the Sinai Peninsula.