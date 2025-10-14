Gaza Offers Amnesty to “Israeli”-Backed Gangs Amid Efforts to Restore Order

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Ministry of Interior and National Security has announced a one-week amnesty for members of “Israeli”-backed gangs who have sought to destabilize the Strip during Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocide—provided they were not involved in bloodshed against Palestinians.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the initiative aims to “regularize their status” and encourage those individuals to surrender themselves “in the interest of justice and national responsibility”.

Officials stressed that the move is intended to “restore order and reinforce national and social cohesion” following the first phase of a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza.

The ministry condemned these gangs for exploiting wartime chaos “to carry out unlawful acts that undermined civil peace, including assaults on citizens’ property and the looting of humanitarian aid”.

Among them, officials cited a group linked to the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] network and led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a convicted militant who rose to prominence within the gang after serving time in a Gazan prison.

Security forces on Sunday reported the neutralization of a senior member of Abu Shabab’s outfit, known for recruiting militants and inciting violence across the Strip.

Another group identified by Palestinian authorities was a faction tied to the Daghmash family, accused of assassinating Saleh Al-Ja’frawi, a well-known Palestinian journalist and social media figure. These gangs have also been implicated in killing civilians gathered at so-called “aid distribution sites” run by the “Israeli” entity and backed by the US.

Concluding its statement, the ministry issued a stern warning: anyone refusing to surrender or continuing to engage in criminal activity “will face strict legal action by the competent authorities.” Officials underscored, “Consider this a final warning”.