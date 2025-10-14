Trump Complains TIME “Erased My Hair” on Gaza Ceasefire Cover

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has mocked TIME magazine over its latest cover image, accusing the outlet of altering his appearance in a feature celebrating his role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire between “Israel” and Hamas.

The Monday edition of the magazine hailed the truce as “Trump’s Triumph”, featuring a low-angle portrait of the president. While conceding that the accompanying story was “relatively good”, Trump blasted the cover image on Truth Social early Tuesday, calling it “perhaps the Worst of All Time”.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a crown — but an extremely small one. Really weird!” Trump wrote.

The president has long accused American media of bias, claiming that most outlets focus on negative portrayals of his leadership while downplaying his achievements.

The ceasefire agreement, finalized during an international conference in Egypt on Monday, aims to end the war triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against “Israeli” forces in occupied territories.

Trump, who returned to office in January, has repeatedly argued that his foreign policy record deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. The 2025 award, however, went instead to Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado.