Erdogan Urges Global Effort to Rebuild Gaza After Ceasefire Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced plans to mobilize international partners to lead Gaza’s reconstruction following the new ceasefire that formally ended two years of "Israeli" genocide in the enclave.

Speaking to reporters aboard his flight from Sharm el-Sheikh, where world leaders signed the truce on Monday, Erdoğan said Turkey will coordinate with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to launch large-scale rebuilding projects.

“I believe significant financial support will be swiftly provided,” he said, expressing optimism about contributions from Gulf countries, the US, and Europe. Erdoğan described initial reactions as “promising” and urged rapid action to restore basic infrastructure.

The Turkish president, however, warned that “Israel’s” repeated violations of past truces meant the ceasefire would require strict oversight. “Israel" has a poor record when it comes to violating ceasefires,” he cautioned. “If it turns into genocide again, 'Israel' knows the consequences will be severe.”

The deal, brokered with US involvement, saw Hamas release 20 "Israeli" captives in exchange for thousands of Palestinian detainees, a move hailed by US President Donald Trump as marking the formal end of the Gaza genocide.

Erdoğan, who has consistently condemned “Israel’s” actions as genocide, said the priority must now shift to reconstruction and political stability.

He welcomed recent European recognitions of a Palestinian state as “building blocks” toward a two-state solution and proposed sending container homes to Gaza to shelter displaced families before winter.